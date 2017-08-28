Le Pompe Jazz | Aug 31

La Pompe Jazz is a Denver-based gypsy jazz group that fuses eclectic American jazz standards with french ballads, Django Reinhardt "Hot Club" tunes, and soulful originals. With a diverse blend of vocal arrangements and hard swinging instrumentals, La Pompe Jazz is sure to keep the dance floor grooving.

"Le Pompe Jazz" is performing at the Mercury Cafe on Thursday, August 31 at 8pm. Come out for an awesome night of dancing and gypsy jazz!! For this special event we have a guest drummer Jill Frederickson sitting in on the skins.

There is a Beginning Lindy hop class at 6pm: $10

Intermediate Class at 7pm: $10 or both for $15

The Dance has a $10 Cover.

