The Laura Newman Group brings a special sound and a great variety of songs to the stage. The group features: Laura Newman - saxophone, Vlad Girshevich - piano, Jill Frederiksen - drums, and Wendy Fopeano - vocals. Don't be surprised if other musicians show up and "sit in" to make it an unforgettable evening.

Herb's Bar presents

The Laura Newman Group

Wednesdays at 7 to 10pm