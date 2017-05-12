Ransomware Attacks Hit Large Computer Networks In An International Rampage

First, there were reports of Spain's largest telecom being hit with pop-up windows demanding a $300 ransom to access files. Then at least 16 hospitals in England's National Health Service were affected, locking doctors and nurses out of patients' records. And now comes word that networks in many more countries are under attack Friday.

All of the attacks are being blamed on the same malware, called WCry, WannaCry, or Wana Decryptor, from large-scale attacks in Europe and Asia — particularly Russia and China — and a scattering of attacks in the U.S. and South America, according to a map on the Malware Tech site.

Wana Decryptor exploits a Windows flaw that was patched in Microsoft's Security Bulletin MS17-010 in March. But on machines that haven't been updated or patched, the malicious code encrypts all of an infected machine's files — and then spreads itself.

"Infection of a single computer can end up compromising the entire corporate network," Spain's Computer Emergency Response Team says.

Tens of thousands of infections have now been detected, according to the Bleeping Computer site, which says the malware was allegedly leaked or stolen from the National Security Agency.

"Activity from this ransomware family was almost inexistent prior to today's sudden explosion when the number of victims skyrocketed in a few hours," the site's Catalin Cimpanu writes.

England's NHS says at least 16 of its organizations were hit by the ransomware. In an statement released around 11:30 a.m. ET, the system's digital office said, "This attack was not specifically targeted at the NHS and is affecting organizations from across a range of sectors."

The attack has also hit facilities in Scotland, where Health Secretary Shona Robison says officials are "taking immediate steps to minimize the impact of the attack across NHS Scotland and restrict any disruption."

"The investigation is at an early stage, but we believe the malware variant is Wanna Decryptor," the NHS says, referring to software that is being blamed for a number of ransom attacks in Europe Friday.

"At this stage we do not have any evidence that patient data has been accessed," the system says.

An IT worker at the public health care system tells The Guardian newspaper that it's the biggest problem they've seen in their six years working for the service.

The problem erupted around 12:30 p.m. local time, the IT worker says, with a number of email servers crashing. Other services soon went down, and then, the unidentified NHS worker says, "A bitcoin virus pop-up message had been introduced on to the network asking users to pay $300 to be able to access their PCs. You cannot get past this screen."

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center says it's working with both the digital office of the NHS and law enforcement.

Images that were posted online of the NHS pop-up look nearly identical to pop-up ransomware windows that hit Spain's Telefonica, a powerful attack that forced the large telecom to order employees to disconnect their computers from its network and to resort to an intercom system to relay messages, according to Bleeping Computer.

