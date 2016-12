La Belle Rosette Espresso & Wine Bar

2423 S University Blvd

Denver CO 80210

720.508.4469

Benefit: 10% off on all food and drink

Located 1/2 block south from Denver University's Newman Center and Lamont School of Music. Happy Hour includes half off Evening Menu Items.

Coffee, Tea, Pastries, Breakfast, Lunch, Tapas, Desserts, Beer, Wine, and Cocktails! Great place in the morning! Great place for lunch and a great place to relax after a long day!