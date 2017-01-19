KUVO Live Broadcast: Karrin Allyson

Join KUVO hosts Susan Gatschet and Rodney Franks at Dazzle Jazz for a LIVE broadcast presenting Karrin Allyson on Tuesday, 1/24 at 6pm.

Karrin is known as a great bandleader and one of the deep pleasures of the current scene is listening to her highly developed interplay with her bandmates - it sounds so effortless - but it conceals a deep musical sophistication. It's one of Allyson's great achievements - the result of working over the years with an ensemble of fearless and powerfully committed jazz virtuosi.

Karrin Allyson at Dazzle Jazz

Tuesday, January 24 - 6pm - KUVO LIVE BROADCAST

