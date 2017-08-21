KUVO Hosts on Shuffle

KUVO is moving around its weekday host lineup beginning this Monday, August 28. Victor Cooper will begin his three-hour stint bright and early at 6am. Susan Gatschet moves to mid-morning, beginning at 9am.

At Noon, Music Director Arturo Gómez spins an hour’s worth of new and old selections from the KUVO library. He’s followed by Erik Troe at 1pm. Rodney Franks begins at 4pm and will be on the air until 8pm.

“Jazz listeners tell us time and time again they want ‘more platter,’” said KUVO President & General Manager Carlos Lando. “Victor Cooper hosting more music in the mornings is the best way to start the day.” Carlos will continue to host the popular feature “Stories of Standards” weekday mornings on KUVO.

KUVO Program Director Steve Chavis will be heard on the air throughout the schedule, filling in as needed. Please direct any questions or comments about KUVO programming to steve@kuvo.org.