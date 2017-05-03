Kneebody - Anti Hero CD

Mixing jazz, funk, and electric and electronic sounds with improvisation and intricately crafted group interplay, Kneebody make a basically uncategorizable brand of exploratory jazz and rock. Post-jazz? That said, the bandmembers, who originally met at Eastman in the '90s and now split their time between Los Angeles and New York, are less traditional musicians than they are instrumental shapers of space, mapmakers charting the topographical landscape of their collective musical mind's eye. Making up that collective eye on 2017's Anti-Hero are tenor saxophonist Ben Wendel, trumpeter Shane Endsley, keyboardist Adam Benjamin, bassist Kaveh Rastegar, and drummer Nate Wood.

