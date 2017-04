The Ken Walker Sextet is a little like the full moon, except the KWS is more dependable and swings harder. The full moon arcs gracefully across the sky. It's nice, but does it make you snap your fingers? Walker and his band evoke (but don't demand) that response.

featuring: Ken Walker - bass, Jeff Jenkins - piano, Paul Romaine - drums, Peter Sommer - saxophone, Al Hood - trumpet and Dave Corbus - guitar

Dazzle Jazz presents

Ken Walker Sextet

Friday, April 28 - 7 & 9pm

