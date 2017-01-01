'Just One of Those Things" | Stories of Standards

Tune in to First Take with Lando and Chavis - weekdays from 6-9 am MT - for Stories of Standards to hear our favorite versions of this song all week long!

“Just One of Those Things” premiered in the 1935 musical “Jubilee”, a political satire about a deposed king and queen who go on the run without leaving the country. Ten musicals opened that year and none of them, including “Jubilee”, made a profit. Shortly after the premiere Richard Himber and His Orchestra released a recording of “Just One of Those Things” which went to number ten on the pop charts; in 1952 Peggy Lee’s recording went to number fourteen. The song was included at least seven films between 1942 and 2004.

Cole Porter (1891-1964) for many years led a rather magical life of music, travel and parties, producing some of the best-loved and best-known songs in American theater and film. His awards include six Tonys and three Grammys and an annual celebration of his life (The Cole Porter Festival) is held on the weekend nearest his birthday (June 9).