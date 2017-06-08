Juneteenth Music Festival | June 17th

Denver’s Five Points neighborhood is a home to Colorado’s rich and vibrant African American community. So, it comes as no surprise that the Denver Juneteenth Music Festival is hosted in a neighborhood that is known for its strong musical and cultural ties. Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19th that Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with the news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. Juneteenth today celebrates African American freedom and achievement while encouraging continuous self-development and respect for all cultures.

This year’s lineup includes music from some of Colorado’s best, including headliner Slick Rick the Ruler, the Mary Louise Band, Rob Tz Experience, DJ MU$A and more.

Come to the Historic Five Points Neighborhood for the "Juneteenth Music Festival" on Saturday June 17 - noon to 9pm on Welton Street, from 23rd Street to This is a free event! More info HERE!