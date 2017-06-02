Joyce DiCamillo On Piano Jazz

For more than 30 years, pianist and composer Joyce DiCamillo has led her own trio, which critics hail as "a compact unit that breathes almost as one." A dedicated educator, DiCamillo appears in high schools and universities around the country and is a model for women in jazz.

On this episode of Piano Jazz from 2000, she demonstrates her considerable keyboard talents on "If I Should Lose You." DiCamillo and host Marian McPartland join forces for a rendition of "Falling In Love With Love."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 2000.

SET LIST

"If I Should Lose You" (Robin, Rainger)

"Young And Foolish" (Hague, Horwitt)

"Dolphin Dance" (Hancock)

"With You In Mind" (McPartland)

"Only Trust Your Heart" (Carter, Cahn)

"Blame It On My Youth" (Levant, Heyman)

"Love Letters" (Young, Heyman)

"Falling In Love With Love" (Rodgers, Hart)