Jonathan Kreisberg Quartet | Apr 29 & 30

Combining timeless melodicism with forward–thinking lines and textures, the music of Jonathan Kreisberg continues to attract a growing international fan base. His compositions have been performed by his groundbreaking quartet on five continents. As a guitarist, his sound and technique has influenced the next generation of players and has arguably contributed to the evolution of the instrument in jazz. For their show at Dazzle, JKQ will perform music from WAVE UPON WAVE as well as brand new compositions that combine jazz tradition, instrumental virtuosity, modern soundscapes and influences from every corner of the world and beyond. Featuring: Jonathan Kreisberg - guitar, Nitai Hershkovits - piano, David Robaire - bass, and Colin Stranahan - drums more

Dazzle Jazz presents

Jonathan Kreisberg Quartet

Saturday, April 29 - 7pm and 9pm

Sunday, April 30 - 6pm and 8pm

Get Tickets!