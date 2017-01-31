Joe Smith & the Spicy Pickles | Tuesdays at Baur's Listening Lounge

As Denver's premier vintage jazz band, Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles Jazz Band is available for Weddings, Corporate and Municipal Events, Private Parties, Swing Dance Events, Jazz Festivals, House Parties, and other jazz-inspired shenanigans. We play locally in Colorado, but enjoy traveling with our core group of regular musicians. To keep costs low, we invite local musicians to fill out the band, giving us that extra spicy local flavor we know you’ll love.

The Pickles love to work with the swing dance community and are happy to contract swing dancers for your event needs. They can even collaborate with dancers for a live performance with the band. Joe Smith can work with you to get the right dancers for group lessons or live entertainment.

Baur's Listening Lounge presents

Joe Smith & the Spicy Pickles

Tuesdays 7 to 11:30pm

No Charge!

