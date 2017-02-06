Jimmy Scott: I Go Back Home CD

I Go Back Home CD by Jimmy Scott! Receive this CD for your gift of $120! Become a Jazz Messenger; make your gift ongoing by making your gift a monthly contribution - Donate today!

It is a record of reconciliation and collaboration, the sound of a singer going out on top. With production from Phil Ramone, Kemper and Scott showcase the work of exceptional collaborators, several of whom passed since contributing to the album, among them, bossa nova icon Oscar Castro-Neves and legendary saxophonist James Moody, long-time associate of Dizzy Gillespie.

Additional guests include Academy Award-winning actor Joe Pesci, who turns in a divine duet on The Nearness of You and The Folks Who Live on the Hill; drummer Peter Erskine, pianist Kenny Barron, organist Joey DeFrancesco, and Dee Dee Bridgewater, who joins Scott on For Once in My Life.

Everybodyʼs Somebodyʼs Fool has special meaning for Scott. It was his only charting song, a modest hit with Lionel Hampton and his Orchestra.