Jessica Martinez Maxey | Ancient Memory CD

Ancient Memory CD by Jessica Martinez Maxey. Jessica Martinez Maxey is a Native wind instrumentalist of Yoruba (Cuba), Chachi-Cayapa (Ecuador) and Spanish descent. Her music is heavily influenced by the melodious sounds of the South American Andes and the Native American flute song forms, interpreted by a woman who grew up in New York City. The multi-instrumentalist (guitar, percussion) draws inspiration from nature she experiences working with canines at her dog rescue facility. Co-writing with her husband, Maxey’s themes include discovery, gratitude, and connecting to heritage. “Ancient Memory” is her third release.