Jean Luc Ponty Band: The Atlantic Years Tour | June 13

Legendary French violinist Jean Luc Ponty and his band will be bringing their “Atlantic Years” tour to the US beginning late May 2017! Jean Luc Ponty is a pioneer and undisputed master of the violin in the arena of jazz and rock. He is widely regarded as an innovator who has applied his unique visionary spin that has expanded the vocabulary of modern music.

Says Jean Luc, “We're calling it 'The Atlantic Years' tour since I am touring with my band from the late 70's - 80's with whom I recorded several albums for Atlantic Records.”

The Jean Luc Ponty Band features: Jean Luc Ponty – violin, Wally Minko – keyboards, Jamie Glaser – guitars, Rayford Griffin – drums, and Baron Browne – bass

Boulder Theater presents

Jean Luc Ponty Band

Tuesday, June 13 - 8pm (doors at 7pm)

