Immerse yourself in the music of Grammy-nominated Englishman James Hunter’s whose “voice stands out not only for its natural beauty and grit, but for its honesty” (Gabriel Roth). Him and his trusted band are appearing exclusively at Baur’s for an evening of vintage sounding R&B and soul music.

Baur's Listening Lounge presents

The James Hunter Six - English R& B

Sunday, February 19 - 6pm and 8:30pm

Get Tickets!