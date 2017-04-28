JAM: Happy Birthday Mario Bauzá!

On this Fantastic Friday, April 28 edition of Lunchtime at the Oasis with Arturo Gómez, the celebration of Mario Bauzá; "The Godfather of Afro-Cuban Jazz", now known as Latin jazz continues with a look at the swing jazz recordings featuring Mario with the Chick Webb, Don Redman and Cab Calloway orchestras in addition to recordings with Bauzá with the seminal Machito Afro-Cuban Jazz Band, and his own Mario Bauzá Afro-Cuban Jazz Orchestra. Tune in or stream on KUVO.ORG this Friday at Noon-MTN time and make sure you keep it locked to KUVO all day long!

