Jake Shimabukuro with Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra | Feb 4

Jake Shimabukuro believes his humble instrument is one of peace, saying, “If everyone played the ukulele, the world would be a better place.”

Ukulele wizard Jake Shimabukuro has been declared a musical “hero” by Rolling Stone and has wowed audiences on TV shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Today Show. This fiercely talented musician has collaborated with an array of artists, including Yo-Yo Ma, Jimmy Buffett, Bette Midler, Ziggy Marley, Bela Fleck, and Lyle Lovett, as well as orchestras around the world. You’ll hear While My Guitar Gently Weeps, Bohemian Rhapsody, Hallelujah, Nessun Dorma and more!

Jake Shimabukuro with Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra

Saturday, February 4 - 7:30pm at Macky Auditorium

