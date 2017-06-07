Iran's Parliament Under Attack - State TV

Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reports that two teams of attackers struck the parliament and the mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran Wednesday.

The broadcaster reports that the Intelligence Ministry says it foiled a third attack and is asking people to avoid public transportation.

IRIB says that one of four attackers exploded a suicide vest inside the parliament building, though other local news agencies said the explosion may have been caused by grenades thrown by the attackers. Eight people are reported wounded in the attack.

The second attack, at the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, reportedly killed a security guard and wounded 12 other people. A suicide bomber also detonated an explosive vest at the Khomeini mausoleum. Four attackers were said to have launched the attack at the shrine.

NPR's Alison Meuse in Beirut reports that Islamic State, via its Amaq news agency, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Alison translates: "Fighters from the Islamic State have attacked the Khomeini shrine and the parliament building in central Tehran."

The report quotes an ISIS "security source," which Alison says is typical.

Iran is deeply involved in the fight against ISIS, both in Iraq and Syria, and together with Russia is a major backer of the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

