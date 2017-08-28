Inspector with iZCALLi | Aug 31

Inspector with iZCALLi will perform at the Levitt Pavilion Denver at Ruby Hill Park on Thursday, August 31 - 6:30 to 10pm as part of the First Bank Latin Concert Series. Free Event!

The band Inspector (from Monterrey, Nuevo Leon) fuses classic Jamaican rhythms with the feel of Mexican pop. Their style is a blend of ska, reggae, nostalgia for the 1960s rock-n-roll and the great romantic groups of the 1970s, in addition a romantic style of their own. They are part of the musical movement called the Avanzada Regia.

iZCALLi makes the kind of music you leave home and return, exhilarating live shows that celebrate tradition and kin, that unite what you find with what you left behind, and open the heart, so you know you are home.