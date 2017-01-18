Insight with John Ferrugia - "Trumped: Rural Rebellion"

RMPBS' Insight with John Ferrugia features "Trumped: Rural Rebellion" Thursday, January 19 at 7pm. Colorado’s Las Animas County mirrored the country during this Presidential election by voting for Donald Trump.The traditionally democratic region voted for President Obama in 2008 and 2012, but the financially struggling rural county, which has a long coal-mining history, turned the tables on their choice for President by going red rather than blue. The Insight team traveled to the county seat, Trinidad, to learn more about what swayed voters during this election. Were they voting their party or were they voting for survival?

Nationally-recognized investigative journalist John Ferrugia, who joined RMPBS earlier this year, will delve into some of the most pressing – and often unseen or misunderstood – issues facing Coloradans.

Insight is in-depth, independent and incisive. It’s public media storytelling at its best. And it’s the kind of journalism that inspires the public to make Colorado an even better place to live. John and a team of investigative journalists – including former national correspondent Lori Gliha and Denver native Marybel Gonzalez – will present thoughtful, thoroughly researched stories of significance for Colorado. Sometimes the show will have the feel of a Frontline-type documentary. Sometimes it will include extended Nightline-type interviews with the newsmakers who have the power to effect change.