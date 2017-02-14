As the nation and the state continue to deal with an opioid-abuse epidemic, a recent national study reveals an increase in babies suffering from neonatal abstinence syndrome at birth, especially those in rural places. Is Colorado following the national trend? Various counties and rural areas around the state have noted, anecdotally, that the problem is getting worse, and some are starting to step up to create solutions. We take a look at the numbers that are available in the state and examine what is working and what is not when it comes to the fight against opioid abuse. Also, what other drugs have had an impact on developing minds? We peek in on researchers who are just starting to figure out what might be harmful and what is not.

Also, join us for a conversation with Governor John Hickenlooper about the current legislative session.

Insight with John Ferrugia: "Opioid Babies"

February 16 at 7pm and encore presentation February 17 at 7:30pm

on RMPBS-Channel 6

