Highlands Music Festival | Sept 16

The Highlands Music Festival is a music celebration of community diversity of Denver's Potter Highlands historic neighborhood also known to many as Denver's Northside. The event follows a half century old North Denver tradition of grass roots community gatherings in an open outdoor "on the grass" setting with an emphasis of bringing people together in an effort to celebrate the area's diversity and nurture good spirit.

Bringing national music artists to your front yard! In 2017 we will offer an all day concert that features legendary artists, diverse Colorado talent, food, beverage, and vendors. The RMPA proudly begins a new tradition in an old and valued community setting as we also use the opportunity to give back to the community through financial support of community outreach efforts to in the area of at risk issues In this regard, the Highlands Music Festival becomes a win for community and a win for people.

Rocky Mountain Promoters Association presents

Highlands Music Festival

Saturday, September - 2pm to 9pm

Highlands Events Center

