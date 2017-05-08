High School - Collegiate Series: Grandview High School Jazz Ensemble 1

Tune in to the pre-recorded High School / Collegiate Series May session featuring the Grandview High School Jazz Ensemble I, under the direction of Keith Farmer on Tuesday, May 9 at 7pm MT.

Grandview High School, established in 1998, is one of six high schools in the Cherry Creek School District and is located in southeast Aurora. Grandview is a large comprehensive school serving 2700 students in grades 9-12. Performing Arts at Grandview includes the disciplines of band, choir, dance, orchestra, and theatre. Band includes three curricular concert bands, two curricular jazz bands, the Wolf Pride Parade Band, and a jazz combo. Bands consistently receive superior ratings at festivals and the Grandview Wind Ensemble has been selected to the State Concert Band Festival for the last ten years. Jazz Ensemble I was selected to perform at the Colorado Music Educators Conference in January 2017, the CCJA Big Band Boogie Bash in February, and the Aurora Chamber Awards in March.

Studio Club Members: May's High School / Collegiate Series Session is pre-recorded; please tune in!

Keith Farmer is the director of bands and performing arts co-coordinator at Grandview High School. This is his eighteenth year of teaching and his twelfth year at Grandview. He graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder in 1999 with a Bachelor of Music Education degree, and from the VanderCook College of Music in 2006 with a Master of Music Education degree. Mr. Farmer was named Grandview Teacher of the Year in 2015. In addition to his work at Grandview, Mr. Farmer co-directs the Symphony Winds of the Colorado Honor Band Association and plays trumpet in the Colorado Wind Ensemble.

The Grandview High School Jazz Ensemble 1:

Richard Charles – alto 1

Rhys DeSota – alto 2

Skyler Pradhan – tenor 1

Leland Taylor – tenor 2

Chris Liston – bari

Alex Herbert – trumpet 1

Ryan Feller – trumpet 2

Max Nielsen – trumpet 3

Luka Labudovic - trumpet 4

Adam Graves – trombone 1

Ryan Charles – trombone 2

Jacob Lambdin – trombone 3

Carli Roach – bass trombone

Liam Gray – guitar

Daniel Tingley – piano

Gun-Woo Park – bass

Ryan Norrie – drums

Chris Batubara - drums

