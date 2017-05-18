High School - Collegiate Series: Denver Jazz Club Youth All-Stars | June 13

KUVO welcomes the Denver Jazz Club Youth All-Stars to the Phyllis A. Greer Performance Studio on Tuesday, June 13 from 7 to 8pm hosted by Rodney Franks on Into the Evening. This will be the last HS/Collegiate Series until September.
The Denver Jazz Club Youth All-Stars, now in their eighth year, are comprised of students from nine various Denver metropolitan area high schools. The band has performed at the Summit, Evergreen, Montreux, Brienz, Interlaken, Assisi, Umbria, and Milan Jazz Festivals, along with traveling on concert tours to New Orleans and New York City. In New Orleans, they performed at Preservation Hall, the Steamboat Natchez, and the Spotted Cat Jazz Club, among others. In New York, the DJC Youth All-Stars performed with Bria Skonberg, Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks, and on the Intrepid. This summer, they will return to Switzerland and Italy for another European concert tour.
Band Personnel: Dr. Ed Cannava, Director
Ellington Jenkins, Clarinet, Junior, DPS Online HS
Spencer Hauck, Tenor Sax, Junior, Fairview HS
Charles Gamble, Tenor Sax, Sophomore, East HS
Jon Uchida, Trumpet, Junior, Centaurus HS
Kiyah Vizzi, Trumpet, Sophomore, Thornton HS
Braeden Werdel, Trombone, Senior, Bear Creek HS
Ben Wilkin, Trombone, Junior, Kennedy HS
Mika Smith, Banjo, Senior, Chaparral HS
Antonio Giovanetti, Piano, Freshman, Bear Creek HS
Ben Husted, Bass, Sophomore, Chatfield HS
Mike Winter, Drums, Senior, Chaparral HS
Benji Robinson, Drums, Junior, Centaurus HS