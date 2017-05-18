High School - Collegiate Series: Denver Jazz Club Youth All-Stars | June 13

KUVO welcomes the Denver Jazz Club Youth All-Stars to the Phyllis A. Greer Performance Studio on Tuesday, June 13 from 7 to 8pm hosted by Rodney Franks on Into the Evening. This will be the last HS/Collegiate Series until September.

Studio Club Members: Please contact Arvida arvida@kuvo.org to reserve seats for you and a guest

The Denver Jazz Club Youth All-Stars, now in their eighth year, are comprised of students from nine various Denver metropolitan area high schools. The band has performed at the Summit, Evergreen, Montreux, Brienz, Interlaken, Assisi, Umbria, and Milan Jazz Festivals, along with traveling on concert tours to New Orleans and New York City. In New Orleans, they performed at Preservation Hall, the Steamboat Natchez, and the Spotted Cat Jazz Club, among others. In New York, the DJC Youth All-Stars performed with Bria Skonberg, Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks, and on the Intrepid. This summer, they will return to Switzerland and Italy for another European concert tour.

Band Personnel: Dr. Ed Cannava, Director

Ellington Jenkins, Clarinet, Junior, DPS Online HS

Spencer Hauck, Tenor Sax, Junior, Fairview HS

Charles Gamble, Tenor Sax, Sophomore, East HS

Jon Uchida, Trumpet, Junior, Centaurus HS

Kiyah Vizzi, Trumpet, Sophomore, Thornton HS

Braeden Werdel, Trombone, Senior, Bear Creek HS

Ben Wilkin, Trombone, Junior, Kennedy HS

Mika Smith, Banjo, Senior, Chaparral HS

Antonio Giovanetti, Piano, Freshman, Bear Creek HS

Ben Husted, Bass, Sophomore, Chatfield HS

Mike Winter, Drums, Senior, Chaparral HS

Benji Robinson, Drums, Junior, Centaurus HS

