High School / Collegiate Series: CSU Jazz Ensemble 1 | 2/14

This month's High School / Collegiate Series performance is by CSU Jazz Ensemble 1 on Tuesday, February 14 at 7pm and will be hosted by Night Beat Host Geoff Anderson.

CSU Jazz Ensemble I

Peter Sommer, director

(Associate Professor of Jazz and Saxophone Colorado State University)

Jack Harrington, alto and soprano saxophone

Andrew MacRossie, alto saxophone

Joe Hoffarth, tenor saxophone

Adam Bell, tenor saxophone and clarinet

Oren Logan, bari saxophone and bass clarinet

Sam Boies, trombone

Aidan King, trombone

Kelan Rooney, trombone

Will Gamache, bass trombone

Adam Van Wert, trumpet

Matt Chanlynn, trumpet

Max Heavner, trumpet

Kyle Tong, trumpet

Hannah Lentz, piano

Jo Asker, bass

Matt Brown, drums

