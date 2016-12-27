High School / Collegiate Series: 6th Hour Jazz Combo

Our first High School / Collegiate Series guests in the Phyllis A. Greer Performance Studio in 2017! On Tuesday, January 10 - 7pm please welcome "The 6th Hour Jazz Combo" hosted by Geoff Anderson of Tuesday Night Beat & Vinyl Vault.

This is the 6th hour jazz combo at East High School. It is one of 10 instrumental music groups at East. The students in this group start off the year by playing pieces composed by many of the past jazz great. Before the first semester ends, they all become involved in writing their own pieces which become the focus of the class. We record and perform these compositions throughout the year. This year’s 4 CD project will be released in February of 2017. All 10 groups are featured on this project.

Front Row (from left to right): Andy Wallace (bass), Gardenia Martinez-Marquez, Mallory Angstadt, Zack Marshall, Celeste Wilson, Miles LaBarge (seated on ledge)

Second Row (from left to right): Jack England, David Spritzer, Brittany Whitfield, Tom Mudge, Samantha Bolshoun.

Third Row (from left to right): Zander Velleca, Derek Williams, Brendan Douglas, Eddy Rogers, Seth Grinstead, Keith Oxman

Keith Oxman directs this group, two full sized jazz ensembles, a string orchestra and an instrumental ensemble. Our other Instrumental music teacher is Dorothy Pino who directs a beginning jazz ensemble, beginning band, intermediate band, concert band and a guitar ensemble. There are over 200 students in the Instrumental Music program at East.

