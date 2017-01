“Each song is a revolutionary song”

In a cozy North Philadelphia kitchen, Yaz takes a stand in her new role: the heart and voice of her crumbling community. Halfway around the world in Jordan, her cousin Elliot finds that his wartime nightmares have followed him into his new life as a film star. Punctuated by live music of Puerto Rico and the Middle East.

"The Happiest Song Plays Last"

at The Curious Theatre Company

January 14-February 18, 2017

