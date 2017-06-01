Hamilton de Holanda: Brazilian Bandolimist | June 14

Virtuosic, brilliant, and unique are just some of the adjectives used to describe Hamilton de Holanda. He sets world audiences ablaze with his custom made 10 string bandolim. He is known for his innovative mixture of jazz, samba, rock n’roll, choro and more. His phrasing, the extra strings and his powerful sound, combined with his speed and improvisations, are inspiring a new generation and a new sound.

Presenting organization, the Music Appreciation Society invites you, your family, and friends to dive into a night of Brazilian music and experience the “Jimi Hendrix of bandolim,” Hamilton de Holanda.

Dazzle co-presents

Hamilton de Holanda

Wednesday, June 14 - 7pm

Get Tickets!

