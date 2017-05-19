Greeley Blues Jam - Ain't Nothin' But A Party | June 9 & 10

The Greeley Blues Jam offers a family oriented atmosphere where everyone can expect a wonderful Blues experience. Great food and drink, merchandise vendors, ample free parking, plus camping & RV sites available just outside the Island Grove Arena.

Expect lots of food vendors on site or pack a picnic lunch, leave it in your car, and you can come and go from the arena and enjoy the park. Ticket holders will be stamped and allowed to re-enter at any time. Don’t forget to bring your picture I.D.

Plan on visiting the intimate “Blues 101 Stage” sponsored by the Colorado Blues Society. Here kids of all ages have the opportunity to learn about the music which is part of our national heritage and the foundation for most of our popular music. See and meet some of the most talented young blues performers from Colorado and around the country. Get here early (gates open 10:30am) and the Party continues until 10:30 pm. There are two stages inside the arena enabling continuous music for over 11 hours.

Don’t miss the Friday pre-festival activities in Historic Downtown Greeley. The music starts at 5:00 PM on the 9th Street Plaza. The headliner this year is - sure to get you ready for the rest of the evening where you can listen to live Blues in over 14 Bars and restaurants. All of the music is no cover (FREE) on this fantastic kickoff to the Greeley Blues Jam and is 100% guaranteed to put a smile on your face and get your feet moving! This is as close to Beale Street outside of Memphis.

