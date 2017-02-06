Grammy Preview on First Take with Lando & Chavis

This week on “First Take with Lando and Chavis” (Monday through Friday, 6:00 to 9:00 a.m.) on KUVO, we’re profiling the Grammy nominations in the category “Best Improvised Jazz Solo.”

We’ll play portions from the jazz solos, “Countdown” by Joey Alexander (piano), “In Movement” by Ravi Coltrane (saxophone), “We See” by Fred Hersch (piano), “I Concentrate On You” by Brad Mehldau (piano), “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” by John Scofield (guitar).

You’re also likely to hear songs from a few Grammy-nominated jazz vocalists, including Rene Marie (“Sound of Red”), Kurt Elling (Branford Marsalis Quartet’s “Upward Spiral”), Gregory Porter (“Take Me To The Alley”), Catherine Russell (“Harlem On My Mind”), and Tierney Sutton (“The Sting Variations”).

How wild and stretched out do they get? How experimental? Is it technique or raw speed? Do they display virtuosity or superior selection? Tune in and we’ll find out together!

The Grammy awards will be announced on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

