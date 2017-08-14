GoodRattle Hard Bop | Tuesdays in August

GoodRattle is a modern hard bop quintet, led by saxophone & compositional mastermind Wil Swindler, that features the music of Pepper Adams and Cannonball Adderely as well as original material by Goodrattle members. This sharp-edged and relentlessly swinging group features Gabriel Mervine on trumpet, Ben Markley on piano, Matt Smiley on bass, and a number of special guests on drums.

Wil Swindler is a Colorado based saxophonist, composer, and winner of the 2008 Gil Evans Fellowship. He holds a B.M. from the University of North Texas and has received commissions from West Point's Jazz Knights, The USAF Falconaires, Denver University, Colorado State University, and has composed original music for Steve Wilson and Steve Weist among others. As a performer, he has played with Toshiko Akiyoshi, Cuong Vu, John Fedchock, Steve Wilson, Bill Warfield, Greg Gisbert, and many others.

Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club presents

Wil Swindler's GoodRattle

Tuesdays in July & August - 7pm

An artist fee that ranges from $5 to $10 per person per night (for Artists in Residence) is applied to all guest checks at the conclusion of an evening. This artist fee goes directly fund all the live music heard at Nocturne.