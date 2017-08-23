Gaby Moreno with Vanessa Zamora | Aug 24

The Levitt Pavilion Denver presents the First Bank Latin Concert Series at Ruby Hill Park featuring Gaby Moreno with Vanessa Zamora on Thursday, August - 6:30 to 10pm.

Gaby Moreno’s uplifting, hymn-like “Fronteras,” which means borders, reveals a theme of hope in the midst of darkness. In a time of persecution of immigrants, the song extends a hand of camaraderie for those who leave everything behind to pursue their dreams. The bilingual refrain captures the essence of “Ilusión” and the composer’s confident, mature state of mind when she created it: “And I laugh and dance. It’s in my blood. And I dream free. This is where I belong.”

Vanessa Zamora’s emotive vocals coupled with her personal lyrical style has captivated audiences in her native Mexico.

