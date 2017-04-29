Five Points Jazz Festival | May 20

Please join Denver Arts & Venues for the 15th Annual Five Points Jazz Festival. 2017 brings you more stages, more bands and more fun than ever before. This free, family-friendly event takes place annually on the third Saturday in May and celebrates the history of Denver’s Five Points neighborhood.

Once known as the Harlem of the West, Five Points was home to several jazz clubs which played host to many of jazz music’s legends such as Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk and many more.

Five Points Jazz Festival

Saturday, May 20 0 11am to 9:30pm

Full Band Lineup & Schedule of Events

