Festivo Alt. Latino | Dec 25

Tune in to Festivo Alt. Latino this Sunday, December 25 at 2pm (1 hour special). NPR Music's Alt.Latino presents a 2014 encore performance featuring the 20-piece choral ensemble Coral Cantigas. This musical performance also includes stories about holiday traditions and cultures. Hear a traditional Peruvian Christmas Carol, folk music from Brazil, Spain, and Mexico plus Parrandas from Venezuela and Puerto Rico. The many rich styles of Latino choral music will unite listeners through the joyful and transformative power of music. Hosted by Felix Contreras.