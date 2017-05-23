Estes Park Jazz Fest | June 3 & 4

What better way to open the summer season in Estes Park than with jazz playing amid the beautiful rock backdrop of Performance Park outdoor amphitheater? The 27th Annual Estes Park Jazz Fest has become one of Colorado's premier Jazz Festivals, noted for its commitment to excellence in Jazz. For two days, Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4, the mountains are alive with the sounds of great jazz at the outdoor amphitheater at Performance Park. Presenting the finest national and regional Jazz artists, the festival features stellar line-ups of performers, representing the music from New Orleans roots to its thriving and diverse present, and venturing into the music's vibrant future. Enjoy music from a variety Jazz bands & musicians over two days. Sip on the fine Colorado wine selections in the wine garden at Jazz Fest.

Artwalk starts at 10 am both days!

2017 Line Up - Saturday, June 3

Noon to 12:45 - THE ESTES PARK BIG BAND - The Estes Park Jazz Big Band, directed by Chuck Varilek, is made up of talented musicians from Estes Park and surrounding communities. The band features music from the Big Band Era.

1:05 to 2:10pm - PETER SOMMER SEPTET - Inspired by the noble American traditions of swing, improvisation and the indomitable power of the blues, the Peter Sommer Septet performs classic and original arrangements in the spirit of the great Jazz composers, including Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk and John Coltrane.

2:30 to 3:35pm - SHERYL RENEE - Known as the "Lady with the Golden Voice, the dynamic versatility of Colorado's Sheryl Renee, comes from a literal lifetime in music.

3:55 to 5pm - TOM GERSHWIN SEXTET - The Tom Gershwin Sextet approaches music with a spirit of group interplay and expression. The band performs original compositions, as well as hard bop music from artists like Horace Silver and Cannonball Adderley.

6:30 to 9:30pm - Mama Rose’s Italian Restaurant with The Max Wagner Quartet - The Group features Max Wagner on Saxophone & Jazz vocals, Eric Gunnison at the Piano, Ken Walker on Bass, and Mike Marlier at the Drums. Mama's is an official sponsor of The Estes Park Jazz Festival (reservations suggested) - 970-586-3330; located at 338 E. Elkhorn Ave.

2017 Line-up Sunday, June 4

Noon to 1:15pm - MAX WAGNER QUARTET - Saxophonist / Vocalist / Composer / Lyricist ...that cat can scat! Joining him on the stage at The Estes Park Jazz Festival are a well known cast of stellar musicians: Eric Gunnison on piano, Ken Walker on bass, and Mike Marlier at the drums.

1:35 to 3:05pm - VANESSA RUBIN and DON BRADEN - Our Headlining Set Features Two Jazz Stars Vanessa Rubin and Don Braden will be joining forces at the Estes Park Jazz Festival as they did on their critically acclaimed new album, “Full Circle”. They will be accompanied by pianist, Brandon McCune, Ken Walker on bass, and drummer, Mike Marlier.

3:30 to 5pm - MISTURA FINA - Mistura Fina, loosely translated from Portuguese, means “A Fine Mixture” and in the music of Mistura Fina, you will hear a fine mixture of a variety of influences from around the world; a musical gumbo of American swing, Cuban boleros, Brazilian sambas & bossa-novas, Argentinian tangos and many, many other styles.

Estes Park Jazz Fest

Location: 417 W Elkhorn Ave, Performance Park Amphitheater, CO

Phone: 970-577-9900 or 800-443-7837

Price: $10 per day or $15 for a weekend pass, Children 12 & Under are Free *No Pre-sale, all tickets are sold at the door

