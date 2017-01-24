Emmet Cohen featuring Jimmy Cobb | January CD of the Month

After finishing in third place in the 2011 Thelonious Monk International Jazz Piano Competition held annually at the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater, Washington, D.C, Emmet Cohen placed first at the 2014 American Jazz Pianists Competition. Like most jazz musicians who excel at their instrument, Emmet began playing at the very young age of 3. Not only did he play the piano he also was attracted to other instruments like the trumpet, bass, clarinet and saxophone. However, he took to studying and playing the Hammond B-3 organ very seriously which enables him to lead the Tuesday night organ led jam sessions at the prestigious Smoke Jazz Club of Upper Manhattan. Cohen was born in Miami but the family moved to Montclair, NJ where Emmet attended middle and high schools. After graduation, he relocated back to Miami where he matriculated in the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music becoming a student of the renowned educator and pianist Shelly Berg. After getting his bachelor’s degree, he obtained his master's from the Manhattan School of Music. He is also a trained classical music pianist. Since becoming a professional musician, Emmet has rapidly become a high-in-demand pianist performing in festivals worldwide with his group in addition to playing with some of the most recognized names of jazz. He has several recordings as a leader as well as many others where he appears as an accompanist.

Despite his youth and modernistic approach, Cohen is an “old soul” who enjoys the history of jazz and is highly respectful of the giants of jazz past that has made his burgeoning career possible. Moreover, Emmet is capable of playing in the many different styles that jazz created in its evolution over the decades. Cohen is heavily involved in jazz education visiting schools, conducting clinics and lecturing in just about every city his touring takes him too. His love of jazz history and for the elders of jazz inspired his most recent project for Cellar Live Records, it’s the introduction of the Masters Legacy Series. He selected the legendary drummer, the last survivor of the 1950s Miles Davis Quintet, Jimmy Cobb to begin this special series of recordings. To best capture the very essence of Mister Cobb, an NEA Jazz Master, Emmet chose to record the CD in front of a live audience in an intimate setting where Cobb’s mastery and impeccable driving force shine brightest. Cohen also selected several songs that Jimmy had recorded in the past with the many hall of fame jazzers he has accompanied in the past including Flamingo which was Mr. Cobb’s first recording which he played on with Earl Bostic. Joining Emmet and Jimmy are the Japanese-American bassist, Yasushi Nakamura and the Haitian-American alto saxophonist, Godwin Louis. Although 7 of the 10 tracks are cover songs Jimmy previously recorded as outlined above, there are 3 Cohen originals including a tribute to Jackie Robinson titled Mr. Robinson. This recording featuring multi-generational and multi-ethnic musicians is a testament to what jazz has always been, a true melting pot. I am confident that after you listen to this recording from start to finish you’ll be like me, looking forward to Emmet Cohen’s next volume of the Masters Legacy Series.

Learn more about this project viewing this clip: