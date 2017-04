Gold CD by Ella Fitzgerald (two-disc set). Overwhelmingly from the '50s and early '60s, Gold compiles 39 excellent performances and wisely focuses on her songbook recordings of the era, heavy on Cole Porter, George & Ira Gershwin, Irving Berlin, and Rodgers & Hart. Also included is Ella's stunning, legend-making 1960 performance of "Mack the Knife" at a Berlin concert.

