Eliane Elias Trio | May 17 & 18

Elias is known for her distinctive and immediately recognizable musical style which blends her Brazilian roots, her sensuous, alluring voice with her impressive instrumental jazz, classical and compositional skills. With 26 albums to date demonstrating her unique gifts as a pianist, singer, composer, arranger, and producer as well as melding her immense talents in jazz, pop, classical and Brazilian music, Eliane Elias is as Jazziz magazine has called her, “A citizen of the world” and “an artist beyond category.”

Dazzle Jazz presents

Eliane Elias Trio

Wednesday, May 17 - 6 and 8pm

Thursday, May 18 - 6:30 and 8:30pm

