El Tornaviaje/The Return Route | Museo de las Americas

Museo's exciting first exhibit of 2017! This exhibit explores the exchange of cultural influence between Asia and the Americas via Mexico beginning in the 16th century. The opening reception is open to the public and free of admission. An evening of music, food, and drink as we travel back in time to the days of Spanish Galeons, pirates, and la China Poblana.

In 1565, following the currents of the winds, Spanish galleons sailed across the Pacific Ocean from the port of Acapulco in Mexico to Manila in the Philippines in search of goods and spices, unaware of the everlasting cultural consequences that would bind us forever. -Maruca Salazar, Curator

Exhibit: El Tornaviaje/The Return Route

Opening reception: Thursday, February 9 - 6pm

at Museo de las Americas

861 Sante Fe Dr, Denver

303.571.4401