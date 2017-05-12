Related Program: 
First Take with Lando and Chavis

Eats & Beats: Coors Field's 100+ options

Credit www.colorado.rockies.mlb.com

The Colorado Rockies are building momentum, so there are even more reasons to visit 20th and Blake this season.  Denver.Eater.com's Gigi Sukin wrote up the literal smorgasbord and visited "First Take with Lando and Chavis" to talk about it.

From her guide for the game-day gourmand titled, "What to eat at Coors Field, 2017:" "the sharable Colorado Queso Stak, a jumbo portion of waffle fries topped with house-made green chile queso, pork carnitas, fresh made pico de gallo, fresh cut jalapeños and a drizzle of sour cream."   I'm done right there.

Coors Field
Denver.Eater.com
Gigi Sukin
Colorado Rockies
Eats & Beats; Eats and Beats

Coors Field enters rooftop race in LoDo

By Apr 8, 2014
At Coors Field , the Colorado Rockies spent the off season  yanking out 3,500 seats in the right field upper deck.  In their place they built "The Rooftop," with ambitions of becomeing the new hangout spot  for Rockies fans and others.   Sweetening the deal is $6.00 of concessions credit on each new general admission ticket.

    

Tour guide on this radio feature is Rockies CEO Dick Monfort.  KUVO's Carlos Lando also offers a review and history of The Tavern's tap selections.