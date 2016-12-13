Dunbar Kitchen and Tap House

2844 Welton St.

Denver, CO 80205

720-630-7641

Benefit: 10% off food excluding happy hour for member and party

When we set out to open Dunbar Kitchen & Tap House our vision was clear, establish a neighborhood pub with a fun approachable menu using high quality ingredients. We wanted to create an unassuming place where families feel as welcome having the kids with them as friends feel meeting for after work drinks, a night out on the town or catching the game. Simple and well-designed bar food and amazing sandwiches with a chalk board menu for fresh exciting specials; tons of beers, handcrafted cocktails and a pronounced wine list to wash it all down. We look forward to sharing our hospitality.