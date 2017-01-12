DU Lamont Winter Season Spotlights Faculty Artists

The Lamont School of Music has announced performances for the 2017 Winter Season featuring distinguished members of the faculty and the inaugural Lamont concert by Denver’s award-winning Spirituals Project Choir. Performances are in the Robert and Judi Newman Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Denver campus. See schedule below.

Purchase tickets through the Newman Center Box Office online at www.NewmanTix.com/lamont, call 303.871.7720, or visit the box office in the Newman Center, open 10am to 4pm Monday – Friday. Tickets for students and teachers are free for all performances, except opera, with a valid school ID. Groups of ten or more contact Chris Wiger chris.wiger@du.edu. Parking for these performances is complimentary one hour before curtain in the Newman Center garage.

For more information and a complete list of concerts, master classes and events, please visit the Lamont School of Music website at www.du.edu/lamont. For updated weekly information call the Concert Line at 303.871.6412.

Sunday, January 15, 3pm

Concert – Lamont Symphony Orchestra, Conductors & Musicians Workshop with Stephanie Cheng, piano

Gates Concert Hall

Free ticket required, $5 Reserved Seating, Complimentary parking

Tuesday, January 31, 7:30pm

Faculty Recital – Yumi Hwang-Williams, violin with Susan Grace, piano

Hamilton Recital Hall

$10 Tickets, Complimentary parking

Thursday, February 2, 7:30pm

Guest Artist – Ann Schein, piano

Hamilton Recital Hall

$10 Tickets, Complimentary parking

Thursday, February 2, 7:30pm

Concert – High Arts Asia: Music & Dance of Bali

Gates Concert Hall

Free admission, Complimentary parking

Saturday, February 4, 7:30pm

Faculty Recital – Lamont Trio: Martin Kuuskmann, bassoon; Heidi Leathwood, piano & Jeremy W. Reynolds, clarinet

Hamilton Recital Hall

$10 Tickets, Complimentary parking

Thursday, February 9, 7:30pm

Concert – Lamont Symphony Orchestra, Lawrence Golan, violin & Matthew Zalkind, cello

Gates Concert Hall

Free ticket required, $5 Reserved Seating

Complimentary parking

Saturday, February 11, 7:30pm

Concert – Fresh Roots, The Spirituals Project Choir

Hamilton Recital Hall

Tickets $10, Complimentary parking

Friday, February 17, 7:30pm

Faculty Recital – Linda Wang, violin with Stephanie Cheng, piano

Hamilton Recital Hall

$10 Tickets, Complimentary parking

Sunday, February 26, 7:30pm

Faculty Recital & Guest Artist – Recent Works by Chris Malloy and Noriyasu Tanaka

Hamilton Recital Hall

$10 Tickets, Complimentary Parking

Monday, February 27, 7:30pm

Jazz Faculty Recital – Alan Hood, trumpet

Hamilton Recital Hall

$10 Tickets, Complimentary Parking

Tuesday, March 7, 7:30pm

Concert – Lamont Symphony Orchestra, DU Honors Competition Winner

Gates Concert Hall

Free ticket required, $5 Reserved Seating, Complimentary parking

