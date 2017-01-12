DU Lamont Winter Season Spotlights Faculty Artists

The Lamont School of Music has announced performances for the 2017 Winter Season featuring distinguished members of the faculty and the inaugural Lamont concert by Denver’s award-winning Spirituals Project Choir. Performances are in the Robert and Judi Newman Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Denver campus. See schedule below.
Purchase tickets through the Newman Center Box Office online at www.NewmanTix.com/lamont, call 303.871.7720, or visit the box office in the Newman Center, open 10am to 4pm Monday – Friday. Tickets for students and teachers are free for all performances, except opera, with a valid school ID. Groups of ten or more contact Chris Wiger chris.wiger@du.edu. Parking for these performances is complimentary one hour before curtain in the Newman Center garage.
For more information and a complete list of concerts, master classes and events, please visit the Lamont School of Music website at www.du.edu/lamont. For updated weekly information call the Concert Line at 303.871.6412.
Sunday, January 15, 3pm
Concert – Lamont Symphony Orchestra, Conductors & Musicians Workshop with Stephanie Cheng, piano
Gates Concert Hall
Free ticket required, $5 Reserved Seating, Complimentary parking
Tuesday, January 31, 7:30pm
Faculty Recital – Yumi Hwang-Williams, violin with Susan Grace, piano
Hamilton Recital Hall
$10 Tickets, Complimentary parking
Thursday, February 2, 7:30pm
Guest Artist – Ann Schein, piano
Hamilton Recital Hall
$10 Tickets, Complimentary parking
Thursday, February 2, 7:30pm
Concert – High Arts Asia: Music & Dance of Bali
Gates Concert Hall
Free admission, Complimentary parking
Saturday, February 4, 7:30pm
Faculty Recital – Lamont Trio: Martin Kuuskmann, bassoon; Heidi Leathwood, piano & Jeremy W. Reynolds, clarinet
Hamilton Recital Hall
$10 Tickets, Complimentary parking
Thursday, February 9, 7:30pm
Concert – Lamont Symphony Orchestra, Lawrence Golan, violin & Matthew Zalkind, cello
Gates Concert Hall
Free ticket required, $5 Reserved Seating
Complimentary parking
Saturday, February 11, 7:30pm
Concert – Fresh Roots, The Spirituals Project Choir
Hamilton Recital Hall
Tickets $10, Complimentary parking
Friday, February 17, 7:30pm
Faculty Recital – Linda Wang, violin with Stephanie Cheng, piano
Hamilton Recital Hall
$10 Tickets, Complimentary parking
Sunday, February 26, 7:30pm
Faculty Recital & Guest Artist – Recent Works by Chris Malloy and Noriyasu Tanaka
Hamilton Recital Hall
$10 Tickets, Complimentary Parking
Monday, February 27, 7:30pm
Jazz Faculty Recital – Alan Hood, trumpet
Hamilton Recital Hall
$10 Tickets, Complimentary Parking
Tuesday, March 7, 7:30pm
Concert – Lamont Symphony Orchestra, DU Honors Competition Winner
Gates Concert Hall
Free ticket required, $5 Reserved Seating, Complimentary parking