Dr. Greer’s review: Twilight’s Last Gleaming by John Michael Greer

It’s often said that fiction more than anything mirrors life.  In his unnerving geo-political thriller “Twilight’s Last Gleaming,” John Michael Greer (no relation) drives home this concept.

Greer starts with the premise that given the current state of events in the world, it will take little more than a slight jiggling of the fulcrum that supports our earthly teeter-totter to send the world off-plumb.  With the events of last week, the horrific sarin gassing of children in Syria, it seems that Greer might not be far off the mark.  Although “Twilight’s Last Gleaming” doesn’t deal with anything as grotesque as unleashing chemical weapons on babies, he certainly makes his point defining for the reader a world on the brink. 

The book begins with the discovery of black gold, oil in some distant Third World country, and moves quickly to the U.S. military attacking the much weaker oil-rich country that would seem to be relatively defenseless.  When the U.S. military isn’t able to bring that country to its knees, they double down on their efforts.

