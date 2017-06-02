Donate Today...and You'll be Entered to Win a Custom Handmade Bike!

We are counting down to the end of our fiscal year! And a successful year it has been, thanks to many KUVO supporters like you.

At KUVO, we are committed to broadcasting the music and information you rely on, and you know that we are dedicated to expanding your experience of the music by playing songs that engage you. As a listener to KUVO, you are a partner in this endeavor, an individual who values exploring new ideas and delights in the unexpected.

That’s why we ask you to keep listener-supported jazz, blues and more alive and well on the radio. Your membership, an important fiscal-year-end donation.

Help keep this publicly-supported service strong with a donation today. Help keep KUVO moving!

GRAND PRIZE DRAWING

Membership does have its rewards. Donate before June 30, and you'll be automatically entered to win a bicycle! A hand-built custom bicycle to fit your exact specifications, courtesy of Chocolate Spokes! Sustaining members, our Jazz Messengers are in this and every drawing.

View the drawing rules here. You do not have to donate to enter the drawing, enter the drawing here.

JAZZ MESSENGERS

Jazz Messengers, our sustaining members provide critical support through ongoing, monthly donations. Whether it's $10, $15, or $25 a month, sustaining gifts are the most convenient way to give while allowing KUVO to plan-ahead and reach even further with our programming. Your sustaining membership automatically renews each year, helping us to cut mailing costs and focus your dollars on the music. You may increase, decrease or stop at any time with a quick call to Member Services at 303-620-5690, or email member@kuvo.org.