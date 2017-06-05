DJ Cavem on First Take's Eats & Beats

Denver-based hip-hop artist and food activist, DJ Cavem joins Carlos Lando and Mindi McNeil this Wednesday, June 7 on “First Take with Lando and Chavis.” Besides spinning turntables and CDs, Cavem has found a way to get sound out of fruits and vegetables. What does that sound like?

Plus, we’ll get the latest on the national push toward urban farming, raw food parties, and perhaps have the “Gangs to Gardens” DJ blend up a fresh smoothie, live on the air! It’s an “Eats and Beats” special this Wednesday morning on KUVO!

