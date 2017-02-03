Dizzy Gillespie & Friends - Concert of the Century-A Tribute to Charlie Parker CD

Concert of the Century – A Tribute to Charlie Parker CD. Receive this CD for your gift of $120! Become a Jazz Messenger; make your gift ongoing by making your gift a monthly contribution - Donate today!

This CD captures a 1980 concert in Montreal led by Dizzy Gillespie and featuring his sextet-saxophonist-flutist James Moody, vibraphonist Milt Jackson, pianist Hank Jones, bassist Ray Brown and drummer Philly Joe Jones-performing for over 3,000 fans at the Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier Hall of Place des Arts.

“The music ranges from beautiful ballads-a muted trumpet sojourn on Vincent Youmans’ ‘Time on My Hands’ and a gorgeous duet by Diz and Jones on Hoagy Carmichael’s timeless classic ‘Stardust’-to rollicking blow fests on Dizzy’s own ‘Blue ‘n’ Boogie’ and a blazing version of Harold Arlen’s ‘Get Happy’ that gives everyone a chance to stretch out,” according to a press release.

