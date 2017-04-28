Dianne Reeves in Concert | May 13

Denver's own five-time Grammy® Award-winning Dianne Reeves returns to Boettcher Concert Hall! Her lush vocals, unparalleled improvisation and skilled lyric interpretations make Dianne Reeves a powerhouse of jazz. Niece of former Colorado Symphony bassist Charlie Burrell, this George Washington High School graduate returns to the stage at Boettcher for another unforgettable performance.

Colorado Symphony presents

Dianne Reeves in Concert

Saturday, May 13 - 7:30pm

Get 2 Tickets to Dianne Reeves in Concert w/ the Colorado Symphony -Saturday, May 13 - 7:30pm for your donation of $240 during KUVO's Spring Pledge Drive. HERE

