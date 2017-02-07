Diana Krall with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra | Presale Starts Feb 9

Diana Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. To date, her albums have garnered five Grammy® Awards, eight Juno® Awards and have also earned nine gold, three platinum and seven multi-platinum albums. Krall’s unique artistry transcends any single musical style and has made her one of the most recognizable artists of our time.

By any standard this five-time Grammy®  winning jazz pianist and vocalist is one of the most accomplished and distinctive musicians in the world today. Respected far and wide as a wildly successful recording and performing artist, Krall remains a true musical force. At any given moment she could be producing Barbra Streisand’s new album, serving as musical director and arranger for Paul McCartney or hitting the road for a good cause with Neil Young.

AEG Live presents Diana Krall with the Colorado Symphony live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 18 - 8pm
Get Tickets! Presale starts: Thu, Feb 9, 2017 - 10:00am mst

